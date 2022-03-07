What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Gang of Four @ Brooklyn Made
- Thou, Uniform, Trace Amount @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Model/Actriz, Macy Rodman @ Mercury Lounge
- Allison Russell, Kyshona @ City Winery
- Charlotte Day Wilson, HAWA @ Gramercy Theatre
Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir @ Union PoolUPDATE: cancelled
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.