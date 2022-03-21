What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Arcade Fire @ Bowery Ballroom
- Pip Blom, Catcher @ Mercury Lounge
- Just Friends, Graduating Life, Bears in Trees, King of Heck @ Amityville Music Hall
- Mildlife @ Baby's All Right
- Marcy Playground @ Sony Hall
- Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir @ Union Pool
- Ilana Glazer @ Union Hall
- Yard Act (performance & signing) @ Rough Trade
--
