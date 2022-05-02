What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Amadou & Mariam, Blind Boys of Alabama @ Town Hall
- Joy Oladokun, Bre Kennedy @ Bowery Ballroom
- Child Abuse, Forever 21, Decor, Super Always @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Ninet Tayeb, Aubrey Haddard @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love choir @ Union Pool
--
LIVESTREAMS
Help - A War Child Benefit streams at 12 PM ET with Portishead, IDLES, Billy Nomates, Katy J Pearson, Heavy Lungs, Wilderman, and Willie J Healey (tickets).
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.