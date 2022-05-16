What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Supergrass, Heaven @ Brooklyn Steel
- Kikagaku Moyo, jaimie branch, Nicholas Gazin (DJ set) @ Elsewhere
- Pike vs the Automaton, High Tone Son of a Bitch @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Raveena, Fana Hues @ Irving Plaza
- The Waterboys @ Gramercy Theatre
- Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir @ Union Pool
- Gary Gulman, Chris Gethard, Brittany Carney, Jay Jurd @ Baby's All Right
- Dan Joe Snowman Snow w/ Lucas Connolly, Monroe Martin, Eudora Peterson, The Lucas Brothers, Hoodo Hersi @ Bell House
--
