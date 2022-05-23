What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Turnstile, Citizen, Ceremony, Truth Cult, Ekulu @ Brooklyn Steel
- Lens Lekman, Hari Kondabolu @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Fivio Foreign, DreamDoll, Badda TD, Funk Flex @ Irving Plaza
- Sidney Gish, Blaketheman1000, Jane Lai @ Baby's All Right
- Yeat, SeptembersRich @ Warsaw
- Brandee Younger @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Soft Kill, House of Harm, Catherine Moan @ Saint Vitus Bar
- NLE Choppa, Scorey @ Gramercy Theatre
- Lo Moon @ Mercury Lounge
- Reverend Vince Anderson and The Love Choir @ Union Pool
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.