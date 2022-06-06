What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Mannequin Pussy, Shawty @ Saint Vitus Bar
- A Place To Bury Strangers, Glove, Native Sun, GIFT @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Head and the Heart, Jade Bird @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band @ Beacon Theatre
- Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir @ Union Pool
- Butterboy w/ Arden Myrin, Seaton Smith, Vanessa Gonzalez, Casey James Salengo, Sara Hennsy, Zilla Vondas @ Littlefield
