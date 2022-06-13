What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Phoebe Bridgers, Claud @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank & The Bangas, Big Freedia, George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk, Cyril Neville, The Soul Rebels @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Bilal @ Sony Hall
- The Bros. Landreth, Mariel Buckley @ City Winery
- Editrix, Cleric, Gorgeous @ TV Eye
- Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir @ Union Pool
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.