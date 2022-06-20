What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Avail, The Bronx, Pet Needs @ Knockdown Center
- Frank Turner @ Crossroads
- Los Bitchos, Nevva @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- A Liminal Soundbath for the Birds w/ Alex Somers, Julianna Barwick, Mary Lattimore @ Brooklyn Botanic Garden
- Amygdala, Listless, Aligns, Home Bodies @ Sovereign
- Coast Contra @ Baby's All Right
- Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir @ Union Pool
--
