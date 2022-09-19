What’s Going on Monday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Rosalía @ Radio City Music Hall
- Rise Up NYC w/ Wyclef Jean, Shaggy, Dougie Fresh, C&C Music Factory, Shannon, Crystal Waters, Rob Base, Judy Torres @ Broadway (47th-50th Streets)
- William Basinski, Faten Kanaan @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Makaya McCraven @ Public Records
- Boy George & Culture Club @ The Paramount
- A Vulture Wake, Counterpunch, Chilton, Izkyra @ The Kingsland
- Noga Erez, Lola Brooke, Halima @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lizzy McAlpine, Carol Ades @ Webster Hall
- Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir @ Union Pool
- Butterboy w/ Rhys Nicholson, Emmy Blotnick, Robby Hoffman, Joanna Briley, Keenan Steiner, Aparna Nancherla, Maeve Higgins, Jo Firestone @ Littlefield
- Colin Meloy (in conversation with Isaac Fitzgerald) @ St. Ann's Church
