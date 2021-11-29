What’s Going on Monday (Hanukkah night 2)?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- Yo La Tengo @ Bowery Ballroom
- Baby Keem @ Webster Hall
- Matisyahu @ Brooklyn Made
- Tombstoner, Final Siege, Animarum, Planetary Alignment @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Swallow the Sun, Abigail Williams, Wilderun @ Dingbatz
- Dro Kenji, Scorey, TyFontaine, Memoria IX @ Baby's All Right
- Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Andrew Dismukes, Jeremy Levick, Rajat Suresh @ Bell House
--
