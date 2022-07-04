What’s Going on Monday? (July 4th)
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Meek Mill, DJ Space, Chase B, Cactus Jack (DJ set) @ Coney Art Walls
- Phil Lesh & Friends w/ Griffin Goldsmith, Taylor Goldsmith, Trevor Menear, Lee Pardini, Grahame Lesh, Nicki Bluhm @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- The So So Glos, Dead Tooth, Thus Love, Long Neck, Lost Boy (DJ set) @ Rippers
- Walshy Fire @ Somewhere Nowhere NYC
- Eli Escobar, Miss Alicia, David Kiss @ Under the K Bridge
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.