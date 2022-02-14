What’s Going on Monday (Valentine’s Day)?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Anaïs Mitchell, Bonny Light Horseman @ Webster Hall
- Village of Love Valentine's Live Revue and Dance w/ Shilpa Ray, Kendra Morris, Fiona Silver, Nikki Belfiglio, Nicole Sisti, Mary Jane Dunphe, Chase Noelle, Acacia Fusco, Zohra Atash, Miranda Zipse, more @ TV Eye
- GosT, True Body, Lathe of Heaven @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Talia Goddess, SOPHIETHEHOMIE, Eric Penn @ Public Records
- Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir @ Union Pool
