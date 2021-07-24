What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Sun Ra Arkestra, Sistazz of the Nitty Gritty, DJ Greg Caz @ SummerStage at Central Park
- Golf Clap, The Whooligan b2b Joshua Lang b2b Max Shannon, Clem Lee @ The Sultan Room
- The Pietasters @ Rocks Off Concert Cruise aboard The Lucille
- Oneida, Kyle Kidd (Mourning [A] Blkstar), Clara Warnaar, DJ Ryan Sawyer @ Rubulad
- Marcellus Pittman, AceMoMa, Dee Diggs @ Ruins at Knockdown Center
- Evolfo, The Jay Vons @ TV Eye
- Akinyemi, Al-Doms, Slyy Cooper @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Monograms, The Black Black, A Very Special Episode @ East Williamsburg Econo Lodge
- Alsarah & The Nubatones @ C'Mon Everybody
- Mike Birbiglia @ The Loft at City Winery
- Vision Festival w/ Creative Vision Youth Ensemble, Composers Workshop Ensemble, ElectroFLUTTER, Tracie Morris, Joe Morris & Tomas Fujiwara, Tony Malaby's Sabino Quartet @ La Plaza at The Clemente
- Lisa Fischer @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Jorma Kaukonen @ Suneagles Golf Club
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Day one of virtual festival Splendour XR streams at 9 PM ET, with Denzel Curry, CHVRCHES, Khalid, Tayla Parx, Little Simz, Methyl Ethel, Pond, Phoebe Bridgers, Band of Horses, and more (tickets).
Rolling Loud Miami is streaming live all weekend.
--
