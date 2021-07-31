What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- David Cross @ Union Hall
- Hnry Flwr, CHILLEMI, Jean-Luc Swift @ The Broadway
- Ari Lennox, Trueblends, Milhouse, Proper Edakit @ Schimanski
- Rise Against, Descendents, Spanish Love Songs @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Ari Lennox, KAMAUU, Adeline, Nesta @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Vision Festival w/ Andrew Cyrille, Joe McPhee Octet Tribute to Milford Graves, Shahzad Ismaily, John Zorn @ La Plaza at The Clemente
- Four Tet, Bored Lord, Shyboi, Noncompliant, INVT, Galcher Lustwerk, Sunny Cheeba, Heidy P @ Nowadays
- Thee Sacred Souls, Jalen N'Gonda @ Knitting Factory
- Music for Handball Courts w/ Lea Burtucci, Chris Pitsiokos, Ben Bennett, Shayna Dunkelman @ Riis Park Beach
- Bonsai Trees, Dr. Danny, America Jayne @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Brett Dennen, Lilly Winwood @ City Winery
- Aluna (DJ set), Niara Sterling, Akki, DJ AQ @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Bright Eyes, Waxahatchee, Lucy Dacus @ Forest Hills Stadium
- The Originals, Slick Rick @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Mike Birbiglia @ The Loft at City Winery
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Joan Armatrading and her band perform live from London at 3 PM ET (tickets).
Culture Shock, The Blunders, and Dub the Earth stream a set at 4 PM ET
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.