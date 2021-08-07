What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Teenage Halloween, Oceanator, Maneka @ Trans Pecos
- LADAMA, Tiga Jean-Baptiste, DJ Ali Coleman @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Warm Up w/ Amorphous, Yung Baby Tate, Patia's Fantasy World, SURF GANG, Maricon @ MoMA PS1
- Jlin, DJ Haram, Sin-Pit @ Elsewhere
- Sitcom, Beshken, Jennifer Vanilla @ The Broadway
- Jasmine Infiniti, Sterling Juan Diaz, UNiiQU3 @ Nowadays
- Loco Beach, Breanna Barbara, Chimi/Liquid @ Rippers
- Funk Flex Birthday Concert w/ Ginuwine, Rakim, Jeff Redd, Red Alert, DJ HR @ Coney Island Amphitheater
- Balún, Tipa Tipo, Mediaqueer @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Superbloom, Suntitle, All Under Heaven @ The Nest Brooklyn
- Moon Tooth, Loss Becomes, Muralist @ Amityville Music Hall
- Sadist, Final Gasp, Porvenir Oscar, Melissa @ Market Hotel
- Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ set), Ria Bird, Evan Michael, Rose Kourts @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Leeon @ Knockdown Center
- First Saturday w/ John Edmonds, DJ Lovaboi, TYGAPAW, djFRiTZo, Brandee Younger @ Brooklyn Museum
- toucan sounds w/ Toribo, Haruka Salt, Robert PM of French Horn Rebellion, Fleet Dreams @ Elsewhere Zone One
