What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Parquet Courts, Public Practice, P.E. @ White Eagle Hall
- Vijay Iyer, Moor Mother, Arooj Aftab, Ambrose Akinmusire, Tyshawn Sorey, Daryl Johns, Joel Ross, Melanie Charles, Mahogany L Browne @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Warm Up w/ foreigner, Ariel Zetina, La Goony Chonga, rrao, K Wata, Enayet, Simisea, Ana Roxanne @ MoMA PS1
- Marc Rebillet, DJ Premier and Brady Watt, Adeline, Grand Wizzard Theodore @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Modest Mouse, The Districts @ Brooklyn Steel
- The Obsessed, The Skull @ Gold Sounds
- Aurora Halah, Ron Like Hell @ Nowadays
- Each Other (Justin Strauss + Max Pask) @ Elsewhere Loft
- Lorna Shore, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Left to Suffer @ The Kingsland
- Madball @ Irving Plaza
- Lea Bertucci, Charmaine Lee @ The DUMBO Archway
- Early Riser, Coffee Nap, Fox Indigo @ Park Church Co-Op
- Quantic (DJ set), Renata Do Valle, Spicy Boys @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Zopa @ Mercury Lounge
- Huck, Prophet Thad, special guest TBA @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Colin Hay @ City Winery
- Fixed w/ JDH & Dave P @ H0l0
- Squeeze @ Tarrytown Music Hall
- Ali Wong @ Beacon Theatre
- Tall Juan, BDXtacy, Dan Oiuw @ TV Eye
- Danny Krivit @ Knockdown Center
