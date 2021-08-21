What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert w/ Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Jennifer Hudson, Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Lucky Daye, Earth Wind & Fire, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Wyclef Jean, Journey, The Killers, Gayle King, Don Lemon, Barry Manilow, The New York Philharmonic, Polo G, Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas @ Central Park's Great Lawn
- Wilco, Sleater-Kinney, NNAMDI @ Forest Hills Stadium
- Lido Pimienta, Rita Indiana, Audry Funk @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Antibalas, Cochemea @ SummerStage in Central Park
- A Day At The Beach w/ Action Bronson, Kranium, Stove God Cooks, Flor de Toloache @ Coney Island Amphitheater
- Warm Up w/ Doss, glaive and ericdoa, Sango, Yu Su, Club Eat @ MoMA PS1
- Onyx @ Elsewhere Hall
- Show Me the Body, TrippJones, Polo Perks, The Fight, Junta @ Blissville
- P.E., Lily K Band, Decor, Austin Brown (Parquet Courts), Sam York (Public Practice) @ Trans Pecos
- Hiro Kone (DJ set) @ Little Island at Pier 55
- Yonatan Gat Visuæls w/ Maalem Benjaffar, Marijuana Deathsquads, Sid Sriram @ The Sultan Room
- AceMo, Fitnesss, Deli Girls, Pushin, FinalXoXo, S280F @ Market Hotel
- Cryptodira, Bangladeafy, Restless Spirit, Husbandry @ Amityville Music Hall
- Moodymann, AMAYA Exerpeince, Ash Lauryn, Musclecars @ Knockdown Center
- Wyldlife, Bloodshot Bill, Mystery Girls, Basic Bitches @ TV Eye
- Umfang, BEIGE, Ren G @ Nowadays
- Flosstradamus, longstoryshort, Proper Villains @ Webster Hall
- Byzantine @ Arrogant Swine
- Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Never Forget Concert w/ Journey, The Chainsmokers, Steve Miller Band, John Fogerty, Ann Wilson, Lee Brice, Gavin DeGraw, Wyclef Jean, Flo Rida, Jesse Colin Young, Jax, Wé McDonald @ Jones Beach
LIVESTREAMS:
Tune-Yards stream a set from Bimbo's 365 at 1 AM ET (tickets).
WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert streams on CNN at 5 PM ET.
