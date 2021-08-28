What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Bushwick Collective Block Party w/ Ghostface Killah, Water Team, Statik Selektah & Friends, Jai Black, Cash Sinatra, Hologram, Cipha Sounds, Tony Moxberg, Technician The DJ, ETO, Crimeapple, Dysfunkshunal Familee, DJ IXL, Lil' Dee @ 15 Scott Avenue
- Outline w/ ESG, Magdalena Bay, Dua Saleh, Body Meat, Pink Siifu x Ted Kamal (f/ GKFAM) @ Knockdown Center
- Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, The Bronx @ Forest Hills Stadium
- HR of Bad Brains, Tales of Joy @ Bowery Electric
- Go Brooklyn! W/ Stetsasonic & Friends, DJ Scratch, Das EFX, Masta Ace, DJ Enuff, DJ Evil Dee, M.O.P., AZ, Smif-N-Wessun @ Coney Island Amphitheater
- The Roots, Topaz Jones @ Wellmont Theater
- For Your Health, Ultra Deluxe, Foxtails, Fear Not Ourselves Alone, radxbent @ Bar Freda
- Cloud Nothings, Manas @ Elsewhere Hall
- Provoker, Blair @ Baby's All Right
- Brutus VII, Gallipony, Threesome @ The Broadway
- cumgirl8, TVOD, Smile Machine @ Rippers
- Deep Creep, rrao, Clue Man, Cole Evelev @ IRL
- The Natvral, CR and the Nones, Miracle Sweepstakes, War Violet @ Our Wicked Lady
- Ali of Control Top, Mandy Brownholtz, Privacy Issues @ Williamsburg Bridge
- Hub City Stompers, The Take, Murderers' Row, Violent Way @ The Kingsland
- Escarioka, Shilpa Ray, NO ICE, Leathered, MPHO, Amy Klein, Acryllic Gesso, Lily Gist, DJ Maria Lina @ Rockaway Brewing Company
- Brent Cobb, Nikki Lane, Andrew Combs @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Live Skull, Dead Leaf Echo, Dream Prescription, Female Genius @ TV Eye
- Charlie Parker with Strings w/ The Donald Harrison Quartet, The Harlem Symphony Orchestra, Shenel Johns @ Marcus Garvey Park
- Kfeelz, DJ Raqx, St. James Joy, JADALAREIGN, DJ SWISHA, Beta Librae, Byrell The Great @ Nowadays
- San Fermin, Son Little, Attacca Quartet @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
--
LIVESTREAMS:
CHVRCHES stream a release show for their new album Screen Violence from LA's Masonic Lodge at Hollywood forever at 12 AM ET on Amazon Music's Twitch.
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.