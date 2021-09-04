What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Ryan Sawyer/Steve Gunn/Shahzad Ismaily, Samara Lubelski/C. Spencer Yeh, Lester St Louis @ Union Pool
- King Crimson, The Zappa Band @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, The Bombpops @ Starland Ballroom
- Buck Gooter, Stice, Samantha Riott, Ships in the Night, DJ PResident Evil @ TV Eye
- A$AP Twelvyy, Zay Nailer, Lago 2.0, Dee Aura, Araya @ Bowery Electric
- 5th Annual Freestyle Beach House w/ TKA, Lisa Lisa, Judy Torres, The Cover Girls, Sweet Sensation, Cynthia, Coro, Sugar Hill Gang, Lisette Melendez, Soave, C-Bank, Sammy Zone, DJ Lucho, DJ Whiteboy Kys @ Coney Island Amphitheater
- Electric Zoo w/ Kaskade, Reza, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Zomboy, Audien, Dr. Fresch, Killscript, Harber, Testpilot, Artbat, Township Rebellion, Rinzen, Sita Abellan, Anakim, Liquid Stranger, Dirt Monkey, LSDream, Tynan, Champagne Drip, Luzcid, Hydraulix, Inzo, Mize, Veil, Claptone, Shiba San, Sonny Fodera, Chris Lorenzo, John Summit, Martin Ikin, Offaiah, Westend, Adam Braiman B2B Shalev @ Electric Zoo
- Mike Birbiglia @ The Loft at City Winery
- Hate Club, Long Neck, Plight @ Knitting Factory
- Nicole Byer @ Union Hall
- Bearcat, TT, Sydfalls @ Bossa Nova Civic Club
- Walshy Fire @ Somewhere Nowhere NYC
- Matisyahu @ City Winery
- Pinknic Festival w/ Fat Joe, Dombresky, Masego, PNAU, Adeline, Juan MacLean B2B Nancy Whang, The Frenchies @ Governors Island
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Day one of Made in America fest, with Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Young Thug, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Griselda, Coi Leray, Morray, Latto, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Kaash Paige, Pi'erre Bourne, Duke Deuce, Maeta, and Destin Conrad, begins streaming at 12 PM ET. Watch HERE.
--
