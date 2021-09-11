What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- William Basinski's The Disintegration Loops 20th Anniversary w/ American Contemporary Music Ensemble @ Riverside Church
- Shadow Of The City w/ Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast, Beach Bunny, Claud, Blu DeTiger, Long Beard @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- My Morning Jacket, Brittany Howard @ Forest Hills Stadium
- LadyLand w/ Christina Aguilera, Caroline Polachek, Skin, Nina Sky, La Goony Chonga, Kenni Javon, Mez, Michael Magnan, Sausha, Chokehole, Aquaria @ Brooklyn Mirage
- Wizkid @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Questlove @ Baby's All Right
- The Gories, Miranda and The Beat @ TV Eye
- Gary Lucas 40th Anniversary Show w/ Gods and Monsters, Thurston Moore, Trixie Whitley, Richard Barone, Felice Rosser, Emily Duff @ Le Poisson Rouge
- The Juliana Theory (Emotion is Dead 20th anniversary), Mae (The Everglow 15th anniversary) @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bushwig w/ Azealia Banks, The House of Labeija, Heidi N Closet, Boulet Brothers, Chase Icon, RollingRay, Quay Dash, Alice Longyu Gao, Charlene, Rify Royalty, Raven Valentine, Chiquitita, Horrorchata, West Dakota, Merrie Cherry, Louisianna Purchase, Macy Rodman, Alice Gas, Club Carry: Antpuke + DJ Miss Parker + Selyna Brillare + Quay Dash, more @ Knockdown Center
- Nervous Dater, Future Teens, Pronoun, Hit Like a Girl @ Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Murphy's Law, The Templars, Antidote, Urban Waste, The Monkeychunks @ Amityville Music Hall
- Grim Streaker, Safer, Consumables @ The Broadway
- The Bogmen @ Webster Hall
- The Dollyrots, Palmyra Delran, Plastic Baby Jesus @ Bowery Electric
- Kings of Leon, Cold War Kids @ Jones Beach
- Seltzer (Bearcat and precolumbian), Total Freedom, Swap Meet DJ @ Nowadays
- Small Black, Korine, FM Skyline @ Elsewhere Hall
- Long Island Music Festival w/ Ashanti, Ja Rule, Fabolous @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphiteather
- The Struts @ Capitol Theatre
- Caveman, Caroline Kingsbury @ Bowery Ballroom
- Ronnie Stone & The Lonely Riders, Treatment, Dominic Sen @ The Windjammer
LIVESTREAMS:
Pitchfork Festival streams starting at 2 PM ET, with Angel Olsen, Jamila Woods, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Amaarae, Maxo Kream, Divino Niño, Bartees Strange, and Horsegirl. Find the schedule and watch HERE.
My Morning Jacket's Forest Hills Stadium show streams at 8:30 PM ET (tickets).
