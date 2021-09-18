What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Sea.Hear.Now w/ Pearl Jam, Lord Huron, Matt & Kim, The Avett Brothers, Goose, Dr. Dog, Patti Smith, White Denim, more @ Asbury Park
- TLC (celebrating CrazySexyCool), Bone Thugs-N-Harmoney @ Coney Island Amphitheater
- Antibalas, Cochemea, DJ Tara @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lady Blackbird, MICHELLE @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- keiyaA, H31R @ Baby's All Right
- Slaughter Beach, Dog, Trace Mountains @ Elsewhere Hall
- Nick Hakim, IGBO @ Webster Hall
- Diplo, DJ Tennis, J. Worra, Lee Foss, Nic Fanciulli, Sohmi @ Brooklyn Mirage
- The Hu, The Haunt @ Irving Plaza
- Duckwrth, Jordan Ward, Anthony Dragons @ Bowery Ballroom
- A Boogie @ Coney Art Walls
- The Fleshtones, Spud Cannon, Televisionaries, The Nuclears @ TV Eye
- GEESE, Native Sun, The Blank Stairs @ R.J. Daniels
- Oneida, Jaimie Branch Trio w/ Luke Stewart & Mike Pride, Kid Millions/Sarah Bernstein Duo, Ava Mendoza/Gabby Fluke-Mogel @ Forest Park
- Overcoats, Moon Kissed @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Classixx (DJ set), Justin Strauss, Penny Lane @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Bowerbirds, Elijah Wolf @ Union Pool
- Tall Juan, Adam Amram, Psycho Rat, Magic Sandwich @ The Broadway
- GLITCH w/ Richard Devine, William Fields, Heathered Pearls, N0_4mat, PJay, NYEX, Air Texture, DJ Rel, Alex English @ Mercury Lounge
- Eli Keszler, Kevin Beasley (DJ set) @ Le Poisson Rouge
- The Bunker w/ Rrose, Carlos Souffront x Patrick Russell, Abby Echiverri, Antenes, Phil Yeah @ Good Room
- The Black Crowes, Dirty Honey @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Harriet Tubman (Brandon Ross/Melvin Gibbs/JT Lewis), JJJJJerome Ellis, Holland Andrews @ Weeksville Heritage Center
LIVESTREAMS:
The Zombies stream a set from Abbey Road Studios in London at 3 PM ET (tickets).
