What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Governors Ball w/ A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, King Princess, Aminé, Big Thief, Cordae, Bleachers, The Brothers Macklovitch, Muna, MIKE, Nation of Language, more @ Citi Field parking lot
- Global Citizen Live w/ Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, Lang Lang @ Central Park's Great Lawn
- Block Party in the Garden w/ Patti Smith, Lenny Kaye (DJ set), Nikolai Fraiture, Jonathan Toubin (DJ set), Acapella Soul, Arts Elektra, Adam Amram Family Band, Martha Mooke @ Elizabeth Street Garden
- Osees, Mr. Elevator, Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band @ Warsaw
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Joy Oladokun @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Primus, The Sword @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Kurt Vile (solo), Sessa @ Jeanne Rimsky Theater
- Cold Cave (performing Cherish the Light Years, Riki @ Webster Hall
- Indigo De Souza (signing and meet & greet) @ Rough Trade NYC
- Indigo De Souza, Horse Jumper of Love @ Baby's All Right
- Claud, Frances Forever @ Elsewhere Hall
- Dying Fetus, Stabbed, Oxalate @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Nancy/Drew (Nancy Whang & Andrew Raposo), D.D. Curry, K.mal @ The Turk's Inn Rooftop
- Richard Lloyd Group, James Mastro & Co., Lulu Lewis @ The Bowery Electric
- Beach Goons @ Knitting Factory
- Kathleen Edwards, Mick Flannery, Susan O'Neil @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Ben Folds @ Tarrytown Music Hall
- Brothers Macklovitch @ Schimanski
- Jim Gaffigan @ Radio City Music Hall
- Muna, Rebounder @ Bowery Ballroom
- Lost Soul Enterprises w/ Veronica Vasicka, Bookworms, L.Sangre, Klauss, WTCHCRFT, R Gamble @ Good Room
- Fearing, Russian Baths, Infinity Ring @ Union Pool
- Gelato Skies, K Wata, DJ Noir, AceMo, CCL B2B Physical Therapy @ Nowadays
- Stacey Pullen, Gian-Paul B2B Rambo Springsteen, Ayanna Heaven, XOXA w/ Vandi, Honey B, Kandylion @ Elsewhere
- Melting Point w/ Kamixlo, Total Freedom, Lustsickpuppy, ANTPUKE, Murderpact, LOKA, Aiden, DANIREV, Hatechild., Food Corps, Nurse, Akafae, Divaflex, Dark Rose, Skullfucker, Bacterial Lawn @ Market Hotel
- Thievery Corporation, Dessa @ Terminal 5
- LVCHLD, Slow Fiction, Ransom Pier @ Berlin
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Global Citizen Fest streams on YouTube, and Twitter, Time.com at 1 PM ET.
Firefly Festival streams on Mandolin starting at 1:30 PM ET with Diplo, roddy Ricch, Caribou, Taylor Bennett and more.
--
