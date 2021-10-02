What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Dr. Dog, Elvis Perkins in Dearland @ Terminal 5
- J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray, Druski @ Barclays Center
- Tinashe, REI AMI @ Warsaw
- Trey Anastasio Band @ Radio City Music Hall
- Kenny Beats, Kenny Mason, Teezo Touchdown, Zack Fox @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Ted Leo @ The Loft at City Winery
- Joey Cape @ Knitting Factory
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Jarhead Fertilizer, HIRS Collective, Bandit @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Samia, Savannah Conley @ Bowery Ballroom
- BLXST @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- !!! (DJ set), Photay (DJ set), Sinkane (DJ set) @ Brooklyn Made
- Bambara, Dion Lunadon, Constant Smiles @ TV Eye
- Kal Marks, Editrix, Tetchy @ Our Wicked Lady
- Rod Wave, NoCap, Rubi Rose, OMN Twee, DJ Five Venoms @ Coney Island Amphitheater
- Matthew Whitaker @ Fort Greene Park
- Horse Meat Disco, Danny Krivit, Five @ Elsewhere
- Escuela Grind, Tossed Aside, G.E.L. @ The Kingsland
- Homecoming w/ Danny Simmons, Ron Carter, Ursula Rucker, Derick Cross, Bonafide Rojas @ Jamaica Performing Arts Center
- Tedeschi Trucks Band @ Beacon Theatre
- Elise, RP Boo, DJ Manny @ Nowadays
- House of No w/ Mike Servito, Lauren Flax @ House of Yes
- Function, Newa @ Basement
- Make Techno Black Again w/ Speaker Music, Bookworms, JWords @ Public Records
- Machinedrum, Braille @ Elsewhere Hall
- Kaiju Big Battel @ The Bell House
- Don Toliver, BIA @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
