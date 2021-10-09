What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Waxahatchee, Katy Kirby @ White Eagle Hall
- James Blake, Fousheé @ Radio City Music Hall
- Hop Along, Tomberlin @ Brooklyn Steel
- H2O, Fahrenheit 451, Shutdown, Be Well, Slashers, Reaching Out @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Aimee Mann @ Skyline Drive-In (New Yorker Fest)
- The Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, Undeath @ Starland Ballroom
- August Greene @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal, Netherlands @ TV Eye
- Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Kendell Marvel @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Todd Rundgren @ Gramercy Theatre
- Dehd, Bnny @ Brooklyn Made
- Stew & The Negro Problem, Dope Sagittarius @ Fort Greene Park
- pulses., With Sails Ahead, p.s. youredead @ Bushwick Public House
- Jungle, Adeline @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- High Command, Shadowland, Skullshitter, Storm the Gates @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Nico Hedley, Melissa Weikart, Wendy Eisenberg, Frank Meadows @ Purgatory
- Jeanines, Gesserit, Holy Tunics! @ Berlin
- No Pressure, KOYO @ Gold Sounds
- Antidote, Krieg Kopf, Locked Inside, Shackled, Controlled Substance @ Knitting Factory
- Galcher Lustwerk, Will Dimaggio, Bergsonist, DJ Voices @ Good Room
- Brook Pridemore's ATM, Jean-Luc Swift, Belaver @ Bar Freda
- Parker Millsap, Molly Parden @ Bowery Ballroom
- Physical Therapy, TYGAPAW, Equiss @ Nowadays
- Joe Russo's Almost Dead @ Wellmont Theater
- Goose @ Terminal 5
- Tedeschi Trucks Band @ Beacon Theatre
- Umphrey's McGee @ Capitol Theatre
