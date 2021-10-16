What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- IDLES, Gustaf @ Terminal 5
- Laura Stevenson, Anika Pyle @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Japanese Breakfast, Luna Li @ Brooklyn Steel
- King Woman, Confines, Octonomy @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Steve Earle, Elijah Wolf @ Brooklyn Made
- Kaytranada @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Occupy The Disco, JDH & Dave P @ Good Room
- Chris Gethard @ White Eagle Hall
- Buscabulla, Zacchae'us Paul @ Elsewhere Hall
- Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Acid Dad @ Bowery Ballroom
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Harry Styles, Jenny Lewis @ Madison Square Garden
- The Pietasters @ The Lucille (Rock Off Concert Cruise)
- The Ar-Kaics, The Whiffs, Tuxedo Cats, Josephine @ TV Eye
- .gif from god, Thin Godseyes, Terror Cell, Vasoconstriction @ Trans-Pecos
- Benny The Butcher @ The Paramount
- Lucero @ Asbury Lanes
- Chepang, Miasmatic Necrosis, Bowel Erosion, Orthopedic Cranial Encavement @ The Broadway
- Glaive x ERICDOA @ Baby's All Right
- KUNST w/ Tommie Sunshine, Amber Valentine, PAT, Harry Charlesworth, Memphy @ Elsewhere
- Bad History Month, Nyxy Nyx, Gorgeous, Tiny Moon @ Bar Freda
- 79.5, Kendra Morris @ Mercury Lounge
- Enrique Igelsias, Ricky Martin, Sebastian Yatra @ Prudential Center
--
