What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Screaming Females, Freezing Cold @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Spoon, Nicole Atkins @ Brooklyn Steel
- The Mountain Goats, Sophia Boro @ White Eagle Hall
- Spellling, Shara Lin @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Meek Mill & Friends @ Madison Square Garden
- Closer, Infant Island, Hundreds of AU, Massa Nera, Compa @ Trans-Pecos
- Jesse Malin w/ H.R., Tommy Stinson & Cat Popper, Hollis Brown @ Brooklyn Made
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- BRIC JazzFest w/ Madison McFerrin, Fred Wesley & The New JBs, L'Rain, ç’est tois, Linda Diaz, Brooklyn Jam Session @ BRIC House
- Angels & Airwaves, Bad Suns, My Kid Brother @ Hammerstein Ballroom
- Vundabar, Boyscott, Another Michael @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dan Friel w/ Kid Millions & Clara Latham, Jim McHugh @ Mama Tried
- POORSTACY, Paris Shadows, GVLLOW @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Fire Talk Records Showcase w/ Mamalarky, PACKS, Wombo @ Baby's All Right
- Tony Humphries @ Le Bain
- Wah Together, Adios Ghost, Gabriel Andruzzi @ Union Pool
- Night Spins, The Crystal Casino Band, My Son the Doctor, Annalise @ East Berlin
- Final Opening Party w/ DJ Chaotic Ugly (Machine Girl), DJ Valentimes, Goth Jafar, DJ NJ Drone, DJ Wallh4x @ Rash
- The Mavericks @ St. George Theatre
- Dumpstaphunk, Rotem Sivan Band @ Brooklyn Bowl
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Simone Felice plays a Radio Woodstock Steeple Session with Diana DeMuth at 7:30 PM ET (tickets).
Incubus perform Morning View in its entirety to celebrate its 20th anniversary, streaming at 8 PM ET (tickets)
Spellling's Le Poisson Rouge shows streams live at 8:30 PM ET (tickets).
--
