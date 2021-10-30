What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Rolling Loud w/ Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Lil Tjay, A$AP Ferg, Nav, Rod Wave, Sheck Wes, The Diplomats, Griselda, Young Dolph, Action Bronson, Nile Choppa, Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Latto, Tyla Yaweh, Key Glock, Dreezy, Lil Keed, Young Nudy, more @ Citi Field
- Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$t, Pinkshift @ Bowery Ballroom
- City Morgue @ Irving Plaza
- TOPS, Sean Nicholas Savage @ Market Hotel
- The Magnetic Fields, Christian Lee Hutson @ City Winery
- Sister Nancy, MIKE, sideshow, liv.e @ SOB's
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Harry Styles (Harryween Fancy Dress Party), Orville Peck @ Madison Square Garden
- Sainthood Reps, Tired Radio, Family Dinner, Yesduke @ Amityville Music Hall
- You, Me, and Everyone We Know, Proper., Best-Ex, Chousand @ The Kingsland
- Christeene, Macy Rodman @ C'mon Everybody
- Homeschool, Renny Conti, Birthday Girl @ TV Eye
- Devil Master @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Halloween Zodiac Party w/ Horse Meat Disco, Colleen "Cosmo" Murphy @ Knockdown Center
- Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, Miss Guy, Hennessey @ Mercury Lounge
- Pain of Truth, Rain of Salvation, StandStill @ Arrogant Swine
- Melting Point w/ Deli Girls, Shyboi, Violence, Pauli Cakes, VIA APP, Octonomy, Hatechild, Grooming, cowboykillrr2001, Dreaminslow, Bacterial Lawn, Dj Crisis, Misty555, Shadow Mosez, Cement @ Market Hotel
- The Budos Band, Billy Swivs & His Operatives @ Brooklyn Made
- The Nude Party, SUO @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Halluci Nation @ Baby's All Right
- Ravi Coltrane @ Village Vanguard
- Sasquatch, Lo-Pan, Burning Tongue, Godmaker, DJ Villain James @ Trans-Pecos
- Cityfox Halloween Festival w/ AMÉMÉ, Brina Knauss, Dubfire, Einmusik, Guy Mantzur, Innellea, John Digweed, Justin Marchacos, Kölsch, Lee Burridge, Mathame, MightyKat, Phillipp Jung B2B Holmar, Recondite, Yoko0, Alice Iguchi, bilaliwood, Julya Karma, Navbox, Saqib @ Avant Gardner
- The Bad Plus, Vuyo Sotashe @ Joe's Pub
- Phil Lesh & Friends @ Capitol Theatre
LIVESTREAMS:
The Nude Party's Music Hall of Williamsburg show streams on Bowery Presents' Twitch at 10 PM ET.
