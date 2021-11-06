What’s Going on Saturday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Thundercat, Channel Tres @ Terminal 5
- Brandi Carlile (performing Joni Mitchell's Blue) @ Carnegie Hall
- The Feelies @ White Eagle Hall
- Parquet Courts @ The Stone Pony
- Comeback Kid, One Step Closer, A Wilherlm Scream @ Brooklyn Monarch
- Cloak, Demiser, Yatra, Anti-Sapien @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Chastity Belt, Customer @ Bowery Ballroom
- Drive-By Truckers, Buffalo Nichols @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Come, Antietam @ Union Pool
- Steely Dan @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Turnover, Widowspeak @ Asbury Lanes
- Niiice, Carpool, Short Fictions, The Big Easy, Mover Shaker @ Gold Sounds
- Maya Jane Coles, Shaun J. Wright, Kiana, Magnolia Polaris, Probablyourdaddy, Sebastian Maria, Bapari, DJ 401k @ Elsewhere
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Nick Hakim @ Capitol Theatre
- Lettuce @ Brooklyn Steel
- Chaka Khan, Leela James @ NJPAC
- Extinction A.D., Dying Wish, Lich King, Electrocutioner, Loss Becomes @ Amityville Music Hall
- Gymshorts, 95 Bulls, Lakes @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Habibi, Zopa, 2C-B, DJ Sashita @ Baby's All Right
- Mmeadows, Kamra, Julia Easterlin @ The Sultan Room
- Lee "Scratch" Perry Memorial Show w/ Subatomic Sound System, Screechy Dan, Addis Pablo, Queen Majesty @ Public Records
- Dan Ozzi & Geoff Rickly in conversation @ Saint Vitus Bar
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.