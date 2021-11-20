What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Bob Dylan @ Beacon Theatre
- Dinosaur Jr., Ryley Walker @ Brooklyn Steel
- Mastodon, Opeth, Zeal & Ardor @ Hammerstein Ballroom
- Outline: Fall w/ Julia Holter, Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley, Florist, Emily A. Sprague, Bing & Ruth, Rachika Nayar @ Knockdown Center
- Dry Cleaning, Blair @ Market Hotel
- Mom Jeans, Origami Angel, Pool Kids, Save Face @ Warsaw
- Nada Surf, Pom Pom Squad @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Nuclear Assault, Subzero, Tombs, Sworn Enemy @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Dying Fetus, Terror, Brand of Sacrifice, Vitriol @ House of Independents
- Genocide Pact, Undeath, Funeral Leech, Infandus @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Teyana Taylor @ Terminal 5
- The Soul Rebels, Statik Selektah @ Brooklyn Made
- Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Trace Mountains, Spirit Was, yours are the only ears @ Baby's All Right
- Pokey LaFarge, Esther Rose @ City Winery Loft
- Zulu, Buggin, MOVE, Dog Breath @ Trans-Pecos
- Innerlove., Crash The Calm, The Retinas, Nectar @ Amityville Music Hall
- Max Pain & The Groovies, Reverend Mother, Certain Death, Gonzo, DJ Kim "The Beat" @ The Broadway
- Nervous Eaters, The Idolizers, Mala Vista, DJ Josh Styles @ Our Wicked Lady
- Dessa, S'Natra @ The Sultan Room
- TYGAPAW, Ron Like Hell, Ryan Smith @ Basement
- JDH & Dave P, Earth Beat @ Good Room
- The Jayhawks, The Mastersons @ Irving Plaza
- Houndmouth, Ona @ Webster Hall
- Okey Dokey, Similar Kind, DRÄGER @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Adriatique, Âme, DESNA, KiNK, Nina Kraviz, Paula Temple, Reinier Zonneveld, Richie Hawtin, Shahar, Stephan Bodzin @ TBA
- Safer, Fat Trout Trailer Park, Cameron Castan @ Berlin Under A
- Maria Bamford @ Bell House
LIVESTREAMS:
Nada Surf's Music Hall of Williamsburg show streams at 7:30 PM ET on Bowery Presents' Twitch.
