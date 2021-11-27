What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Caribou, Jessy Lanza @ Brooklyn Steel
- Jeff Rosenstock, Oceanator @ Warsaw
- Bouncing Souls, Face to Face, The Suicide Machines @ Irving Plaza
- Lunachicks, Toilet Boys @ Webster Hall
- Deadguy, Dead Torches, Edict @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Irreversible Entanglements, DJ Haram @ Public Records
- Streetlight Manifesto @ Starland Ballroom
- Baby Keem @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Gods & Monsters ft. Gary Lucas, Ernie Brooks, Jason Candler, Richard Dworkin @ Elsewhere Zone One
- CHVRCHES, Donna Missal @ Terminal 5
- Marlon Craft @ Bowery Ballroom
- Suzanne Vega @ City Winery
- The Districts, Sham @ Asbury Lanes
- Marco Benevento, El Michels Affair (DJ set) @ Brooklyn Bowl
- TSHA, Beautiful Swimmers, Rose Kourts @ Elsewhere
