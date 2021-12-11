What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Jesse Malin & Friends - A Benefit for Howie Pyro w/ Lunachicks, Capital Punishment, Suzi Gardner (L7), Lenny Kaye, Murphy's Law, Tommy Stinson, The Toilet Boys, Pete Stahl (Scream), Robert Gordon, Tish & Snooky, Diane & the Gentle Men, Tom Clark, Sam Hariss, Bob Bert, Heather Litteer, Richard Bacchus, more @ Bowery Ballroom
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- 100 gecs, Tony Velour, Underscores @ Terminal 5
- Taking Back Sunday, Straylight Run, Playing Dead @ Starland Ballroom
- The Wonder Years, Pronoun, Future Teens, Proper. @ Asbury Lanes
- The Menzingers, Anika Pyle, Sold @ Crossroads
- Khemmis, Somnuri @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Pig Destroyer, Gravesend, Terminal Bliss @ Elsewhere Hall
- Pop. 1280, The Wants, Decor @ Union Pool
- Veda Rays, Dead Leaf Echo, Datapool @ Berlin Under A
- The Phenomenal Handclap Band, DJ Kristine Barilli @ Public Records
- Mortician, False Prophet, Sickbay @ Market Hotel
- Lyra Pramuk @ MoMA PS1
- Low Cut Connie, SUSU @ The Stone Pony
- Lez Zeppelin @ Gramercy Theatre
- Superbloom, Sainthood Reps, Common Sage @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Anthony Naples, James Bangura, livwutang @ Nowadays
- BIB, Scalple, 80HD, Mystery @ Trans-Pecos
- Kat Edmonson @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Never Be Alone Again reading & conversation w/ Lina Abascal, Anthony Volodkin (Hype Machine), Daniel de Lara (Asian Dan), Clayton Blaha (Audius) @ Nusweat
--
LIVESTREAMS:
The New Pornographers stream their performance of Mass Romantic in full from Vancouver's Vogue Theatre at 11:30 PM ET (tickets).
--
