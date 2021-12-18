What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
Lagwagon (playing Double Plaidinum), Red City Radio, Pass Away @ Warsaw(update: cancelled)
- The Slackers, The Aggrolites, The Scotch Bonnets @ Irving Plaza
- Steve Gunn & Jeff Parker @ Bowery Ballroom
Anthony Green, Ali Awan @ The Sultan Room(update: cancelled)
- The Starting Line, The Movielife, Queen of Jeans @ Starland Ballroom
Yautja, Chepang, Backslider @ Saint Vitus Bar(update: cancelled)
- Brian Fallon @ Crossroads
Godcaster, Gold Dime, Abbie From Mars @ TV Eye(update: postponed)
- From Autumn to Ashes @ Amityville Music Hall
- Darlene Love @ Town Hall
- Xibalba, Section H8, Hangman, Soul Blind, Stabbed @ Gold Sounds
- LGNDS w/ Boris, Oscar G, Steve Lawler, Todd Terry @ Knockdown Center
- Physical Therapy, Juliana Huxtable @ Nowadays
The Wants, Joudy, The Down & Outs, Cindy Cane @ The Broadway(update: cancelled)
- Graham Haynes, Joel Ross, Vijay Iyer, Dafnis Prieto @ The Jazz Gallery
- AceMoMA, Analog Soul, DJ Voices, Justin Carter @ Good Room
- Rebirth Brass Band, Drop The 4 @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Jason Kendig, Ryan Smith @ Basement
Mike Birbiglia @ City Winery(update: cancelled) Brandon Wardell @ Union Hall(update: cancelled)
- Esoteric (Czarface) @ Anyone Comics (signing A Czar Is Born)
