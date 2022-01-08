What’s Going on Saturday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

Mike Garson's "A Bowie Celebration" streams at 9 PM ET, featuring Def Leppard, Noel Gallagher, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, Evan Rachel Wood, Rob Thomas, Gary Oldman, Walk the Moon and more (tickets).

Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:

Catbite, JER, Teenage Halloween, Common Sage @ Saint Vitus Bar (more info)

Chris Forsyth, Bill Nace @ Union Pool (more info)

