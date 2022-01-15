What’s Going on Saturday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:

Motion City Soundtrack, All Get Out, Neil Rubenstein @ Starland Ballroom (more info)

The Armed @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (more info)

Kiwi J., Trace Mountains, Gladie @ Baby's All Right (more info)

LIVESTREAMS:

Winter Jazzfest continues streaming at 8 PM ET with Ishmael Ensemble.

