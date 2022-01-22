What’s Going on Saturday?

What&#8217;s Going on Saturday?

photo by James Richards IV

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:

  • The Beths @ Webster Hall (more info)
  • Remo Drive, Jordana, BOYISH @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (more info)
  • Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, Alex Orange Drink, Emily Frembgen, DJ B Train @ Our Wicked Lady (more info)

--

LIVESTREAMS:

Winter JazzFest streams at 6 PM ET with Chelsea Carmichael and at 8 PM ET with Makaya McCraven, Samara Joy, and Mahogany L. Browne.

--

