What’s Going on Saturday?

- Kim Gordon & Loren Connors, Dreamcrusher, Alessandra Novaga & Loren Connors @ First Unitarian Congregational Society
- Richard Thompson, Leslie Mendelson @ City Winery
- Garcia Peoples, Samara Lubelski, Mason Lindahl @ Union Pool
- Kal Marks, Haybaby, Gorgeous @ The Broadway
- DJ'J, Anthony Naples, CZ Wang, Will DiMaggio @ Public Records
- The Bunker 19 Year Anniversary w/ Mike Servito & Derek Plaslaiko, Antenes, Sybil Jason, Bryan Kasenic, Majorettes (The Carry Nation & Justin Cudmore), Leeon, Sister Zo @ Good Room
Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:
The Beths @ Webster Hall(more info) Remo Drive, Jordana, BOYISH @ Music Hall of Williamsburg(more info) Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, Alex Orange Drink, Emily Frembgen, DJ B Train @ Our Wicked Lady(more info)
LIVESTREAMS:
Winter JazzFest streams at 6 PM ET with Chelsea Carmichael and at 8 PM ET with Makaya McCraven, Samara Joy, and Mahogany L. Browne.
