What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The War on Drugs @ Madison Square Garden
Thursday, Cursive, Appleseed Cast, Nate Bergman @ The Paramount(update: postponed due to weather)
- Pissed Jeans, Melissa, Sunk Heaven @ Market Hotel
- Porches, Dan English, May Rio @ Union Pool
- Vijay Iyer Trio @ Village Vanguard
- Death Before Dishonor, Risk, Become One, Stiff-Necked, Reaching Out, No Compromise @ Amityville Music Hall
- Queerspace w/ Kembra Pfahler, Dreamcrusher, Bustie, MZ Neon, Celeste X, Concrete Husband @ Trans-Pecos
- Skull Practitioners, Zwei Null Zwei, Tuff Sunshine, Women of the Night @ Littlefield
- My Son the Doctor, Onesie, Jeerleader, Antagonista @ Berlin Under A
- Dion Lunadon, Tits Dick Ass, Alexander Barton @ TV Eye
- Namesake, Tilden, New Myths, Wetsuit @ The Broadway
- Mike Servito @ Public Records
- Beta Librae, Hank Jackson, Deep Creep @ H0L0
- WTCHCRFT, Pictureplane, Vitesse X, R COLE @ Rash
- redveil, Chris Patrick, Glen the Saiyan @ Baby's All Right
--
LIVESTREAMS:
The Smile (Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner) stream their first two performances at Magazine London at 3 PM ET and 8 PM ET (tickets).
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.