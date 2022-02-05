What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Kacey Musgraves, King Princess, MUNA @ Madison Square Garden
- The Furniture, Midnight Sun (solo) @ Union Pool
- Kimbra (DJ set), W. Andrew Raposo @ The Sultan Room
- Murphy's Law, Sheer Terror, Two Man Advantage, The Path, Live Fast Die Fast, The Ice Cold Killers, Controlled Substance @ Amityville Music Hall
- Activity, Maxband, S.C.A.B., Lip Critic @ TV Eye
- Cosmic Music w/ Ravi Coltrane @ Symphony Space
- Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Susie Ibarra @ Berrie Center for Performing and Visual Arts
- Audrey Nuna, Abby T. @ Baby's All Right
- Silenus, Mirsy, Conduit @ Gold Sounds
- The Royal Arctic Institute, Sleepyhead, River Hooks @ Berlin Under A
- Marcellus Pittman, Kyle Hall, Morgan, Rustam Ospanoff, Donny Burlin @ TBA
- Juliana Huxtable, Vincent Neumann, Justin Cudmore @ Basement
- Underscores B2B umru B2B Elena Fortune B2B Tiam, Lydo, Swan Meat, DJ Fuck B2B DJ Trick, Gigaviolence @ Rash
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live @ Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom
- John Scofield @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Mitski's Laurel Hell Pop Up @ Lume Studios
