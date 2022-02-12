What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Flying Lotus @ Carnegie Hall
- Screaming Females, Mannequin Pussy, Oceanator, Long Neck @ White Eagle Hall
- Waxahatchee, Madi Diaz @ Asbury Lanes
- Lupe Fiasco, Billy Blue, Mickey Factz @ Brooklyn Steel
- Fit for an Autopsy, Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs of the Swarm, Great American Ghost @ Gramercy Theatre
- Hank Wood and the Hammerheads, Brower, Licks @ TV Eye
- Iglooghost, BABii, Televangelist @ Elsewhere
- Neil Frances, Luke Wild @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- AceMo, wtchcrft, J. Albert, Devoye, Rafting @ Brooklyn Made
- Bearcat, DJ Wawa, Michael Cignarale, The Carry Nation @ Good Room
- Neil Frances (DJ set), Seedy J, Aidan Kennedy @ Elsewhere
- Bettye LaVette @ Blue Note Jazz Club
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Dave Cross streams "I'm From The Future" at 8 PM ET (tickets).
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.