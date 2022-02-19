What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Billie Eilish, Dora Jar @ Madison Square Garden
- Ween @ Capitol Theatre
- The Spits, Night Birds, Dark Thoughts, Teenage Halloween @ House of Independents
- Terrace Martin @ Friends @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Twin Shadow, Rebounder @ Elsewhere
- Macie Stewart @ Public Records
- Pinegrove, Poise, Lily Konigsberg @ Irving Plaza
- Hundreds of AU, Husbandry, My Fictions, Northern Life, Endless @ Trans-Pecos
- glaive, umru, aldn, midwxst @ Webster Hall
- The Alarm @ Gramercy Theatre
- MJ Lenderman (Wednesday), Customer, Black Nash @ The Broadway
- Mystery Lights, Benny Trokan and The Bell Guarde, Billy Swivs and His Operatives, DJ Mikey Post @ TV Eye
- Innumerable Forms, Malignant Altar, Infandus @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Justin Strauss, Deo George, Anna Collecta, Extra Andrew @ Superior Elevation
- Physical Therapy, Carlos Souffront @ Nowadays
- Mike Servito, Michael MAgnan, KIA, Eli Escobar, Mazurbate, chopstixmami @ Good Room
