What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Tool, The Acid Helps @ Prudential Center
- Lucy Dacus, Indigo De Souza @ The Stone Pony
- Tigers Jaw, Quinton Brock @ Market Hotel
- Cold World, War Hungry, Firewalker, Heavy Discipline, C4 @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Meshell Ndegeocello (No More Water/The Fire Next Time; The Gospel of James Baldwin) @ Symphony Space
- Gary Louris @ Brooklyn Made
- Superbloom, The Warhawks, Time, The Twin @ The Broadway
- Willy Mason, Model Home, Julia Kwamya @ Berlin
- Massa Nera, Supine, Common Sage, Yume, Raptureisdead! @ Trans-Pecos
- Butcher Brown @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Pique, I Love You I Love You, Morning Dew, gre/ay, Kira McSpice @ Bushwick Public House
- Why Bonnie, Foyer Red, Florry, May Rio @ Union Pool
- The Musalini, 9th Wonder, Swank and Draft, Khrysis, Izzy Hott @ SOB's
- livwutang, Ryan Smith, Ron Like Hell @ Basement
- Vegyn, Evilgiane, IFE Radio @ Elsewhere
- VAPORRAVE w/ Pictureplane, Vitesse X, Equip, Auragraph, DJ Adam Kane @ Baby's All Right
- Byrell The Great, br0nz3_g0dd3ss, TYGAPAW @ Rash
- JDH & Dave P, Love Tempo @ Good Room
- Hasan Minhaj @ Radio City Music Hall
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.