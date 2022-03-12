What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Animal Collective, L'Rain @ Brooklyn Steel
- Ministry, The Melvins, Corrosion of Conformity @ Wellmont Theater
- Matt Pryor (The Get Up Kids), Jay Rusell (Hot Rod Circuit) @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Unsane, Art Gray Noizz Quintet @ Our Wicked Lady
- Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Plush @ Beacon Theatre
- Pile (solo), Felicia Douglass, Wendy Eisenberg @ TV Eye
- Crash Test Dummies, Mo Kenney @ Le Poisson Rouge
- TOMM¥ €A$H @ Elsewhere
- Millington, The Waffle Stompers, JT Turret @ Purgatory
- Mapache, Reverberation Radio @ Brooklyn Made
- The Tossers, Crazy and the Brains @ The Kingsland
- Well Wisher, Larlene, Mary Hood @ East Williamsburg Econo Lodge
- Ultra Deluxe, radxbent, Byrh, Mirrorxlake, Thanks Man @ Bushwick Public House
- Lady Wray, Elliott Skinner @ The Sultan Room
- My Son The Doctor, Drug Couple, Matthew D Lippman, Kati Malison @ Rubulad
- The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Sabine McCalla @ Union Pool
- Oberhofer, Beau, Ade, High Waisted @ Bowery Ballroom
- Steep Leans, Looms, Record High, Cursed Images @ The Windjammer
- Morton Subotnick & Lillevan, James K @ Abrons Art Center's Playhouse Theater
- Keyon Harrold @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- "Spatial...No Problem" A Lee "Scratch" Perry Immersive Listening Experience @ National Sawdust
- OK Cowgirl, The Lotts, TVOD, Belaire's, Trunky Juno @ Bowery Electric (New Colossus)
- Marissa Burrell, Witch Prophet, Status/Non-Status, Shallow Waves @ Bowery Electric Map Room (New Colossus)
- Paul Jacobs, Blushing, Zoon, Living Hour, Sunglaciers, Yeah Baby, Bodywash, Capitol @ Arlene's Grocery (New Colossus)
- Namesake, The Institutes, The Backfires, Garden Centre, Maria BC @ East Berlin
- Beechwood, Living Hour, Die Cigaretten, The Garrys, Morning Silk @ Arlene's Grocery (New Colossus)
