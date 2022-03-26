What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- DFA XX NYC w/ 2manydjs, Black Dice, Black Meteoric Star, James Murphy, JDH + Dave P, Juan Maclean, Justin Miller, Justine D, Liv Spencer (Still Going), Matt Shaw, Maurice Fulton, Museum of Love, Nancy Whang, Optimo (Espacio), Peter Gordon & Love of Life Orchestra, Rub N Tug, Shit Robot, Tyler Pope @ Knockdown Center
- Battles, Quicksand, Slam Section @ ZeroSpace
- Glassjaw, Earth Crisis, Incendiary @ The Paramount
- Drug Church, Narrow Head, One Step Closer, Lurk @ Market Hotel
- Hot Water Music, Strike Anywhere, Be Well @ Crossroads
- Henry Rollins @ Warsaw
- Meek Mill @ XL Nightlife
- Snoh Aalegra, Ama Lou @ Radio City Music Hall
- Sanhedrin, Lady Beast, Book of Wyrms @ Saint Vitus Bar
- keiyaA, :3LON, Elise @ Public Records
- Brian Chase & Anthony Coleman @ The Stone
- Lez Zeppelin @ Grammercy Theatre
- Hamilton Leithauser @ Cafe Carlyle
- Choir Boy, Riki, Blu Anxxiety @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Extinction A.D., Rhythm Of Fear, Restless Spirit, Paralysis, Death Spiral @ Amityville Music Hall
- Ritt Momney, Hannah Jadagu, Shane T @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Mock Orange, Fire In The Radio, The Twin @ Knitting Factory
- Slow Fiction, Girl Skin, Sub*T @ Berlin
- Baby Shakes, Groovy Movies, The Minarets @ TV Eye
- Starchild & The New Romantic, Tight Lips, Scotch Mist, Cryptscanner @ Brooklyn Made
- Trixie Whitley, Rose Stoller, Yuka C. Honda, Samer Ghadry @ The Sultan Room
- Theo Croker @ Zankel Hall
- Langhorne Slim, Riddy Arman @ White Eagle Hall
- Jim-E Stack @ Baby's All Right
- JoJo, Tanerélle, Lindsey Lomis @ Terminal 5
- Ron Like Hell, Beta Librae, Kfeelz @ Good Room
- Regis, Ron Morelli, Ne/Re/A @ Basement
- Mike Servito @ Public Records
- The Allman Brothers Band Presents the 50th Anniversary of Eat A Peach w/ Trouble No More @ Beacon Theatre
- Mayday Parade, Real Friends, Magnolia Park @ Starland Ballroom
--
