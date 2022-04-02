What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Parquet Courts, L'Rain @ Brooklyn Steel
- The Menzingers, Oso Oso, Sincere Engineer @ Starland Ballroom
- Dev Hynes (Selected Classical Works) @ BAM
- Ted Leo, Tami Hart @ TV Eye
- black midi, NNAMDI @ White Eagle Hall
- Fennesz, KMRU @ St. George's Episcopal Church
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros @ Radio City Music Hall
- Genesis Owusu, Pachyman @ Bowery Ballroom
- Boy Harsher, Twin Tribes, G.S.E.D. (DJ set) @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Wormhole, Party Cannon, Flub @ The Kingsland
- KennyHoopla @ Asbury Lanes
- Low Cut Connie @ Sony Hall
- The Soul Rebels, Robin Thicke, DJ Chuckchillout @ Brooklyn Bowl
- APB, Holmes @ Mercury Lounge
- Actors, Bootblacks @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Bearings, Between You and Me, Young Culture, Arrows in Action @ Knitting Factory
- Seafoam Walls, Mons Vi, Evan Wright @ The Sultan Room
- Moonchild, Austin Antoine, Sofiya Ballin @ Irving Plaza
- Ata Kak @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Chihei Hatakeyama, Felicia Atkinson, Jefre Cantu-Ledesma @ St. George's Episcopal Church
- Alexia Avina, Nighttime, Marjorie @ The Owl
- Justin Carter, Eamon Harkin, Ciel @ Nowadays
- Priori, Mike Servito, Day Cart & Wig-Wam, Ayesha, Russell E.L. Butler, Rose Kourts @ Good Room
- Julie Klausner @ Joe's Pub
