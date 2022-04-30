What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Jawbreaker, The Linda Lindas, Shellshag, Chris Gethard @ Irving Plaza
- Testament, Exodus, Death Angel @ Starland Ballroom
- Cat Power @ White Eagle Hall
- OMD, In The Valley Below @ Brooklyn Steel
- Outline: Spring w/ Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Lyra Pramuk, Hyd, Loraine James, Claire Rousay, ---__--___ (Seth Graham & More Eaze) @ Knockdown Center
- Gulch, The Fight, Combus, Exhibition @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Lucero, Myron Elkins @ R.J. Daniels
- Pete Rock, MoreSoupPlease, Malcolm Flex @ Baby's All Right
- H2O, Madball, Hazen Street @ House of Independents
- Guerilla Toss, Godcaster, Turbo World @ TV Eye
- Anand Wilder (Yeasayer), Jachary @ National Sawdust
- WBAR-B-Q w/ Cumgirl8, LustSickPuppy, Prolaps, Standing on the Corner, Sedona @ Barnard Quad
- Floating Points, LovieBee, Pender Street Steppers, Conducta, TSVI, SHYBOI, Precolumbian, Bitter Babe @ Nowadays
- Ho99o9, N8NOFACE @ Bowery Ballroom
- Kate Davis @ Sparrow Funeral Home
- Mike Viola, Hannah Stone @ Mercury Lounge
- Bad Moves, Another Michael, Maneka, The Afterglows @ The Broadway
- Lars Frederiksen, Joe Sib, Boss Hooligan Soundsystem @ Market Hotel
- Personal Space, Mt. Feral, The Tines @ Our Wicked Lady
- Neil Hamburger, Major Entertainer @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Lola Kirke, Annie Hamilton @ Brooklyn Made
- Joe Vann (From Indian Lakes), Jo Schornikow @ Union Pool
- Skull Practitioners, Lulu Lewis, Jack Martin's Bob Dylan Deathwatch @ Berlin
- BEIGE, Yumi, JEK @ Market Hotel
- Enablers, Sugarlife, Gyna Bootleg, Tim Dahl, Tamio Shiraishi @ Trans-Pecos
- Matrixxman, Ron Like Hell @ Basement
- Long Play @ Various Venues
