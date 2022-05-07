What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Destroyer, Rosali @ Brooklyn Steel
- Nilüfer Yanya, Tasha, Ada Lea @ Webster Hall
- Lingua Ignota @ Le Poisson Rouge
- The Chats, Mean Jeans, THICK @ Warsaw
- The Slackers, Crazy & The Brains @ White Eagle Hall
- Hatchie, Caroline Loveglow @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Rotting Christ, BORKNAGAR, Abigail Williams, Ghost Bath, Vale of Pnath, Stormruler @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Warthog, The Chisel, Impalers, Tower 7, Flower @ Bowery Ballroom
- Sum 41, Simple Plan, Set It Off @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Local H, Rookie @ Bowery Electric
- La Neve, Ratas En Zelo, Agua Viva @ Trans-Pecos
- Kill Alters, LustSickPuppy, RugiRugz @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Dreamcrusher, Shala Miller, members of Smear Campaign @ Chaos Computer
- Andy Stott, Debit, Barker, Octonomy, Mr. Blacklauren, Nihal Ramchandani @ Good Room
- Ron Like Hell, Miles Robbins b2b Cole Evelev b2b Fernelly b2b Albert @ IRL
- Juliana Huxtable, Lydo, TT, KYRUH @ BASEMENT
- Dave Hill, Caitlin Cook, Emily Panic, Dan Licata, Moses Storm @ City Winery
- Jacob Collier @ Irving Plaza
- Darius Jones @ National Sawdust
- Yngwie Malmsteen, Kurt Deimer, DJ Alex Kanye @ Gramercy Theatre
- Blonde Otter, My Son the Doctor, Toobin @ The Broadway
--
