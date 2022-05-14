What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Interpol, Tycho, Matthew Dear @ Kings Theatre
- Deftones, Gojira, VOWWS @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Desertfest NYC w/ Baroness, Torche, King Buffalo, Inter Arma, Cloakroom, Warhorse, Silvertomb, Yatra, Brume, Somnuri, Green Druid @ Knockdown Center
- Black n Blue Bowl w/ Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front, Murphy's Law, Crown of Thornz, Ignite, Subzero, Combust, The Fight @ Brooklyn Monarch
- Midlake, Caveman @ Bowery Ballroom
- 070 Shake, Johan Lenox @ Terminal 5
- Good Riddance, War on Women, School Drugs @ House of Independents
- Disclosure, DJ Boring @ Brooklyn Mirage
- Spanish Love Songs, Save Face, Camp Trash @ Amityville Music Hall
- Bambara, Wombo, Godcaster @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Misery Index, Origin, Wolf King, Wake @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Arlo McKinley, Pale Ramon @ Mercury Lounge
- Mariah the Scientist, Dess Dior @ Irving Plaza
- All Them Witches, The Swell Fellas @ Asbury Lanes
- Bakar, Fade Em All @ Warsaw
- Early Riser, Indonesian Junk, Heavy Lag, Reclawed @ East Williamsburg Econo Lodge
- Negative Plane, Python, Perversion @ TV Eye
- Market, Wendy Eisenberg, Katie Von Schleicher @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Octo Octa @ Public Records
- Umfang, Mobilegirl, Via App, Tabu @ Nowadays
- Rex Orange County, Phony Ppl @ Forest Hills Stadium
- The Dead Milkmen, MC Lars, Gibbous Moon @ White Eagle Hall
- Dee Diggs, Lauren Flax, Morenxxx, T.Wan b2b Laenz, Vyper @ Trans-Pecos
- DJ Logic, James Casey @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Hannah Gadsby @ BAM
