What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Modest Mouse, The Cribs @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Peaches, Kalifa @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- SBRXV: Fifteen Years of Sacred Bones w/ Anika, Black Marble, LD Deutsch, SPELLLING, SQÜRL, The Men, Uniform @ Knockdown Center
- Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr. (screening), J. Mascis (performance/Q&A) @ The Opera House
- Iron Chic, Shellshag, Family Dinner, Private Mind @ Amityville Music Hall
- Really From, Smol Data, BabyFang, Peaceful Faces @ Knitting Factory
- Pictureplane, Kill Alters, Heavy Halo, Lal @ Brooklyn Made
- Cloud Rat, Die Chocking, Fed Ash, Thin., Vasoconstriction @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Juan Wauters @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Bill Frisell Trio @ Roulette
- Boris Pelekh (Gogol Bordello), Taylor Pearlstein @ Mercury Lounge
- C4, Dog Breath, The Answer, Burning Lord, Cutdown @ Trans-Pecos
- Cisco Swank, Luke Titus, CARRTOONS @ Baby's All Right
- Ikue Mori, Tomoko Hojo, Keiko Uenishi @ Emily Harvey Foundation
- Carly Cosgrove, American Beauty, Good Sleepy, Screenager @ RedHouse
- Wesley Stace's Cabinet of Wonders @ City Winery
- HAAi, Ron Like Hell, Honey Bun @ Elsewhere
- Akua, Memphy, Mike Simonetti, Connorwr0ng, TS Dollnxtdoor, Mona @ Paragon
- Paranoid London, Amourette, Maroje T, DJ RAQX, Kfeelz @ Good Room
- Shiba San, Maxinne, Nautik, Amici Tomadachi w/ Sana Fujimura + Jinnn @ Elsewhere
- Aaron J B2B Lychee, Zvrra, Blawan, Michael Magnan B2B Physical Therapy, Lakuti B2B Tama Sumo, Eamon Harkin & Justin Carter, DJ J, Lina Willikens @ Nowadays
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" video preview @ Main Drag Music
