What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Robert Plant @ Alison Krauss, JD McPherson @ Forest Hills Stadium
- Coldplay, H.E.R. @ MetLife Stadium
- Future Islands, ESG @ Brooklyn Steel
- Bushwick Collective Block Party w/ KRS-One, Statik Selektah, Nems, Termanology, Positive K, D-Stroy, DJ Evil Dee, more @ 15 Scott Avenue
- Limbs, Greyhaven, The Callous Daoboys, Godseyes @ Knitting Factory
- Oneida, Sky Creature, 95 Bulls @ Rippers
- Hatred Surge, Iron Lung, Scapegoat, Anti-Machine, Persona, Compassion @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Jordana, Harry Teardrop @ Baby's All Right
- Daniel Romano's Outfit, Brower, Wild Yaks, Carson McHone @ Brooklyn Made
- Sheer Terror, Rebelmatic, End It, Violent Way, Male Patterns @ The Meadows
- Destroy Boys, Scowl, Frida Kill @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Wet, Hannah Jadagu @ Webster Hall
- Massa Nera, Sonagi, Mt. Ida, Hundreds of AU, Pique @ Gold Sounds
- Hiro Kone @ MoMA
- Blame God, Living in Fear, Mindfield, Final Offer, Sarcosuchus @ Amityville Music Hall
- Hello Mary, Catcher, PlayShoes @ Mercury Lounge
- Marzz @ SOB's
- Axel Boman, Kornél Kovács, Bella Boo @ Elsewhere
- Tygapaw, Lauren Flax, Signe Pierce, Pure Immanence, HD, Tory Stiletto @ Paragon
- Chris Lake @ The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- Danny Krivit, Sunny Cheeba, Rinsed @ House of X
- Bézier, Ron Like Hell, Ryan Smith @ Basement
