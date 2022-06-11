What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Governors Ball w/ Halsey, Flume, Ashnikko, Joji, Roddy Ricch, Denzel Curry, Diesel, YG, Tove Lo, more @ Citi Field
- The Kills, Bodega @ Brooklyn Steel
- Herbie Hancock, Keyon Harrold, Pete Rock (DJ set) @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Storytellers: Taylor Swift @ Beacon Theatre
- Kaytranada (DJ set), Kitty Ca$h, Milkyshake @ Elsewhere
- Irreversible Entanglements @ National Sawdust
- GWAR, Goatwhore, Nekrogoblikon, The Native Howl @ Starland Ballroom
- Kool Keith, Juice Crew All Stars, Craig G, Serum @ TV Eye
- The Range, Flora @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (screening), Lil Baby @ Beacon Theatre
- Onyx Collective, duendita @ Baby's All Right
- Bent Knee, Childish Japes, Trust Fund Ozu @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Vegyn @ Sugar Hill Disco
- Bass Drum of Death, Dead Tooth @ Market Hotel
- Third World, Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- Spite, Boundaries, Vatican, Bodybox, TheWarWithin @ Amityville Music Hall
- Pet Fox, A Very Special Episode, Debbie Dopamine, Climates @ The Windjammer
- Ace Frehley, Honor Among Thieves @ Palladium Times Square
- Direct Hit!, Fat Heaven, rpllnt, Qwam @ The Meadows
- Steele FC, TVOD, Mary Shelley @ Mercury Lounge
- The Warlocks, Beechwood @ Bowery Ballroom
- Annie Blackman, Renny Conti @ Union Pool
- Papi Juice, Oscar Nñ, Adam R, Joey LaBeija, Kilopatrah Jones (Brooklyn Pride) @ Brooklyn Museum
- Umfang, Joselo, quest?onmarq, James Bangura, Vesolo, 27 Angels, Marvelito @ Paragon
- Riton, Kim Anh @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Huerco S (DJ set), Ade Kassim (DJ set) @ Baby's All Right
- Hannah Holland, Michael Magnan, The Carry Nation, Savile, Tio Lee @ Good Room
