What’s Going on Saturday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Sigur Ros @ Beacon Theatre
- These Arms Are Snakes, Young Widows, The Austerity Program @ Warsaw
- Brooklyn Magazine Festival w/ DJ Premier, Empress Of, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Standing on the Corner, Algiers, Guerilla Toss, Talia Goddess @ LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park
- Brian Fallon @ Crossroads
- Motion City Soundtrack, All Get Out @ Starland Ballroom
- King Woman, President Evil, Andi @ Saint Vitus Bar
- PNB Rock @ Asbury Lanes
- Cenotaph, Nunslaughter, Blood Feast, Heretic, Impaler, Bloodlust, Resistance, Ares Kingdom, Eviction, Caligula, Insaniac, Wretch, Teloch Vovin, DJ Alex Kayne @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Flasher, Gauche, Big Bliss @ Baby's All Right
- The Exbats, Sweet Pete, Shop Talk @ TV Eye
- 95 Bulls, Dog Date, TVOD @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Dark Tea, Superblush, Pisha @ The Sultan Room
- The Aussie BBQ w/ Baker Boy, Electric Fields, G Flip, Haiku Hands, Peking Duk, You Am I @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Galcher Lustwerk, Juana, Kenni Javon, Christian Tokyo, Jet Le Parti, roman chappelle @ Paragon
- Function, Wax Watts, Lychee @ Basement
- Rolando, Tano, Deep Creep, Henry Chow b2b Samuel Fish, Stay Out West @ location TBA
- Bearcat, HVNLEE @ Jupiter Disco
- AceMoMA @ Nowadays
--
